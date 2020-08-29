Leading from the front

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Otago captain Michael Collins climbs up a steep track on Swampy Spur yesterday.

The Otago players spent the past two days at a camp at Waikouaiti. It was mainly centred around rugby and the playing of the game but there was also a bit of team bonding. The camp ended for the players and management with a hike from Leith Saddle through the Pineapple Track before heading into Dunedin and ending up at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The side will start training fulltime on Monday with its last warm-up match against Southland in Invercargill on Saturday. Its first game in the Mitre 10 Cup is against Auckland on September 12.