Leading riders confirmed for new event

Canadian mountain biker Casey Brown will be one of the star attractions at the Natural Selection event in Queenstown. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

They are coming.

Some of the world’s best — and mildly craziest — mountain bikers have been confirmed for a new international event in Queenstown next year.

The first riders have been confirmed for the Natural Selection Bike competition on Mount Dewar on February 15.

The event features men’s and women’s divisions and will combine downhill, slopestyle and freeride mountain biking.

Thirteen riders have prequalified from six countries.

Dylan Stark heads a men’s list that includes fellow Americans Carson Storch, Nicholi Rogatkin, Reed Boggs and Kurtis Downs as well as Spanish star Bienvenido Aguado Alba, Belgian rider Thomas Genon and Mexican athlete Johny Salido.

"I’m really looking forward to Natural Selection in New Zealand," Stark said.

"New Zealand is a place I’ve wanted to visit, a bucket-list riding destination, and now to get to ride the biggest freeride competition on such a rad course ... stoked."

Queenstown rider Vinny Armstrong leads the women’s start list and will no doubt have plenty of hometown support on the slopes.

She is joined in the prequalified group by Canadians Casey Brown and Vaea Verbeeck, American rider Barb Edwards and Argentina’s Cami Nogueira.

More Kiwi riders are expected to be announced next month.

Armstrong said she could not wait to compete in front of a home crowd.

"It’s so cool to have an event like this coming to our backyard," Armstrong said.

"The rider lineup is really strong, there are some amazing athletes set to compete and the track is looking epic, so it’s going to be a great event."

Natural Selection director Sophie Luther said organisers were thrilled to have such a strong lineup for the inaugural event.

"Natural Selection Bike is set to be one of the biggest global mountain bike events in 2025 and these athletes are the world’s best," Luther said.

"The track is looking epic and it’s going to make for an amazing event in February. We’re urging mountain bike and sports fans to grab their tickets as the event will sell out."

Formerly known as Proving Grounds, the competition is now part of the Natural Selection Tour, which is expanding from its snowboarding roots to include mountain biking, surfing and skiing.

The event will also include a qualifier at the Dream Track in central Queenstown on February 7, which will give local riders the opportunity to compete for four spots in the main event.

