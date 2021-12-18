Leslie to join steering committee

Carmel Leslie

Otago gymnastics identity Carmel Leslie will be on a new steering committee considering major changes to the sport.

The committee, led by independent chairwoman Sally McKechnie, has been charged with making proposals to Gymnastics New Zealand, particularly around the culture and leadership in a sport that has been under the gun in recent times following revelations of mistreatment of athletes.

Leslie, one of nine members of the committee, is a former New Zealand gymnast who competed at an elite level internationally.

The Otago Academy of Sport programme manager’s experience includes sport development, athlete/coach mentoring, sport science lecturing and gymnastics coaching at a regional and national level.

Other members of the gymnastics community on the new committee are former New Zealand representative, coach and judge Bronte Coluccio, USA Gymnastics official and former New Zealand representative Jacqui Godfrey, former New Zealand trampoline athlete Kierran Tuhi, and Commonwealth Games representative turned judge/coach Olivia Jobsis.

A human rights specialist (Social Services Providers Aotearoa chief executive Dr Claire Achmad) and a child/youth specialist (Safeguarding Children chief executive Willow Duffy) are on the committee, indicating the seriousness with which the issue is being treated.

Sport New Zealand is represented by Rebecca Rolls, the former double international who is the organisation’s leader of diversity and inclusion.

McKechnie said there would be opportunities for the wider gymnastics community to contribute to the committee’s work.

Gymnastics New Zealand chairman Quinton Hall said it was now time to drive change in the sport.

"The steering committee has a critical role to play in helping to shape the future of gymnastics in Aotearoa," Hall said.

"We took the time needed to run a thorough process and get the appointments right. This included incorporating feedback from the gymnastics community and experts through consultation.

"The panel also received training from an expert in a trauma-informed approach to help ensure a safe process."