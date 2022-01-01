Other Sport

In the Next 10 we select Otago’s greatest sporting moments during the past 10 years. Reporter Adrian Seconi continues the series today with a look at a couple of useful rugby teams and one rather impressive rower.
NBA superstar Stephen Curry is the all time leading three-point scorer in the history of the world’s elite basketball league and changed the sport. Jeff Cheshire explains, and looks at pioneers in other codes.
The sports department named its 150 greatest moments in Otago sport to celebrate the newspaper’s 150th anniversary in 2011. In the Next 10, we select the moments which have inspired us in the past decade. Adrian Seconi gets the series under way with Brendon McCullum’s triple treat.
The owner of a piece of land through which part of Dunedin’s Three Peaks mountain race route goes and where a sign threatening to prosecute trespassers has appeared, says he's happy for people to use the track.