Mantel claims South Island singles title

    Keeping a close watch on his ball at the South Island singles and doubles championships over the weekend is Erik Ross, of the Taieri club. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    Some top-class play was on display at the South Island singles and doubles championships in Dunedin over the weekend.

    Tournament organiser Stefany Frost said nearly all the top players from around the South Island were at the championships at Montecillo. There were full fields in both the singles and doubles.

    In the singles, after section play on Saturday, it went to knockout play on Sunday and Frenchman Stephane Mantel, of Christchurch, came out on top.

    He beat Southland schoolteacher Nick Jegousse, who was making a rare appearance at this level, in the final.

    In the doubles, Frenchman Bruno Falco, also of Christchurch, teamed up with Neville Basdorp, of Ashburton, to grab a narrow win over Erik Ross, of Taieri, and Richard Browne, of Christchurch.

    The game was locked 12-12 with the winner first to 13. Falco won the game with his final throw of the competition.

    Frost said it was good to see some new young players coming through and having a go against some experienced players.

     

