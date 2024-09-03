Maxwell best of Kiwi Olympic pair in Andorra

Sammie Maxwell in action at the world mountain biking championships in Andorra yesterday. PHOTO: SWPIX

There was plenty of endeavour without podium reward for New Zealand cross-country Olympians at the world championships in Andorra yesterday.

Sammie Maxwell graduated to her first elite world championship with honours, finishing 11th after claiming the under-23 world title last year.

It followed her eighth placing at the Paris Olympic Games, the world championships presenting a sterner test for the 22-year-old Decathlon Ford pro rider with significantly deeper fields and the challenges of a tougher test, both physically and technically, at high altitude in Pal Arinsal.

With a bunch of six riders pushing the pace from the start, Maxwell joined the chasing group in eighth place, forming a solid pace with a small group.

She fought well on the challenging climbs, edged in the final lap for a top-10 finish by veteran Australian Rebecca Henderson but finishing ahead of Olympic champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot.

Young Dutch star Puck Pieterse was the class of the field, dominating throughout in a dynamic display.

New Zealand men’s hope Sam Gaze, looking to bounce back from his short-track performance, was not in the same form that took him to sixth place at the Paris Olympics.

He was unable to go with the fierce pace at the front of the field, dropping back as he bravely fought to the finish in 38th place, 5min 46sec behind the winner.

Gaze had been confident his preparations had gone to plan, but like several Olympians, he was were unable to find the podium spark.

Alan Hatherly, the 2018 under-23 world champion a year after back-to-back titles by Gaze, claimed his first world championship honours.

The South African pushed clear of Frenchman Victor Koretzky on the final lap to claim the title. The French rider finished second to go with his silver medal in Paris, and Olympic champion Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) was third.

Cycling New Zealand coach Sam Thompson said Gaze had been confident he had timed his preparations well, but he never looked his usual comfortable self throughout, despite hopes of a strong performance at Andorra, where he is based.

Earlier, Christchurch rider Ethan Rose was a non-starter in the under-23 men’s race, having not recovered sufficiently from illness that kept him out of all competition.