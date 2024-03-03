McCartney soars to silver

Eliza McCartney claimed silver in the women's pole vault after clearing a best of 4.8m in Glasgow. Photo: Getty Images

Eliza McCartney has won New Zealand's second medal at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

McCartney claimed silver in the women's pole vault after clearing a best of 4.8m, the same height as the winner, Britain's Molly Caudery.

Caudery who is a training partner of the New Zealander won the gold on count back, with both women coming in to view as strong medal contenders for this year's Olympic Games in Paris.

United States athlete Katie Moon was in the picture, taking the bronze within 5cm of the winners with a clearance of 4.75m in a competitive final.

Yesterday, Timaru's Tom Walsh won silver in the men's shotput with fellow Kiwi Jacko Gill fifth.

Walsh celebrated his fifth straight World Indoor Championships medal with a best put of 22.07m.

"I felt I gave myself a chance every round and that's all I can ask for," he said.

"This year is an Olympic year and an important one to get right. I feel like I've learned a few things this year, I've thrown really well I'm just saving one for later in the year."

Kiwi sprinter Zoe Hobbs was fourth in the women's 60m final after breaking the Oceania record in a time of 7.06s.