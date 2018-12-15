McCaw to tackle Coast to Coast

Richie McCaw

Former All Black and new father Richie McCaw has signed up for February’s Coast to Coast n which he and long-term friend and Adventure Racing team-mate Rob Nichol will take on the tandem team event.

The former All Black captain, who has just had a daughter with former Black Stick hockey player Gemma McCaw, said being called an adventure racer did not sit too comfortably with him just yet.

"I’m someone, Rob’s probably the same, you need a little goal to keep you training and something that gets you on edge a little bit and Coast to Coast is one of those iconic events that I’ve always wanted to do," McCaw said.

"We just thought it might be good to do without putting too much pressure on yourself, like doing it on your own in one day, but by doing it together, I think it’s a great event to do that."

After the baby, a girl called Charlotte Rose McCaw, was born this week, McCaw realised he might be consigned to a wind trainer and a treadmill close to home in the lead-up to the event.

Nichol has been racking up the kilometres through Goat Pass and kayaking the Waimakariri River alongside mentor Bob McLachlan, of Wanaka.

"I’m so lucky and have learnt so much [from Bob], especially in the water. You know I was pretty novice kayaking and that, but he’s one of the best around," Nichol said.

The change in format from the nonstop adventure racing is also something that McCaw feels will be a challenge in itself.

"I think it’s going to be different to perhaps the multi-day where you’re able to keep a nice, even pace for a long time, McCaw said.

"This has got a bit more intensity to it, but I think you’ve got to be careful you don’t blow yourself out early and stuff like that so that’s the bit that will be really intruding. I’m really looking forward to it."

The tandem event involves both competitors doing the entire course over two days together, staying within 50m of each other on the bike and run sections, while paddling the Waimakariri River leg together in a double kayak.

The two-day Coast to Coast starts on February 8, and the one-day event starts the next day.