Meikle makes rod for own back

Springbok halfback Faf De Klerk poses with the Webb Ellis Cup after his side beat the All Blacks in the World Cup final at Stade de France in Paris last October. Photos: Getty Images

Just wait a moment. Wait before you begin with all the mocking.

Some of these tips WILL come true, and you will indeed admire my ability to see into the future.

But before we start with the random — er, educated — predictions about the year in sport, let us wind back the clock to see how things went last year.

The great calls

- The All Blacks would not win the World Cup. Very nearly proved me wrong, though.

- The Kansas City Chiefs would win the Super Bowl. Thank you, Mahomes.

- Jon Rahm would win a major and Europe would regain the Ryder Cup. Just don’t mention my other golf predictions.

- Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff would win tennis slams.

- Manchester City would win the English Premier League. Fish in a barrel, to be fair.

The close calls

- The Blues would beat the Crusaders in the Super Rugby Pacific final. Well, I got one team right. Yep, that one.

- The Highlanders would make the top eight. Missed out only on points difference.

- Chiefs Manawa would go back-to-back in Super Rugby Aupiki. They fell by two points to our own Matatū.

- Canterbury would beat Hawke’s Bay in the NPC final. Hawke’s Bay did make the final and lose, but it was to Taranaki.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes jumps for joy after his team won Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, last February.

The shocking calls

- Somebody other than South Canterbury would win the Meads Cup. The pain, the pain.

- England would regain the Ashes by thumping Australia 3-1. Bazball misfired slightly, and it ended 2-2.

- England would win the men’s Cricket World Cup. They were truly useless.

- Jamaica would beat the Silver Ferns by one goal in the Netball World Cup final. Ah, no.

- The Steel would finish fourth in the ANZ Premiership. They earned just four points IN TOTAL from 15 straight losses.

- Lewis Hamilton would chase down Max Verstappen to win the Formula 1 title. Bah ha ha ha.

Fearless 2024 predictions

Black-Cap-in-waiting Nathan Smith bowls for Wellington in a Plunket Shield match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington last November.

The All Blacks will lose three of their 14 tests. Scott Robertson is not a god, remember. New All Blacks will include Fergus Burke, Ruben Love and Billy Harmon.

2 The Chiefs will beat the Blues in the Super Rugby final. That other team will not even make the top four. The Highlanders ... oof, sorry chaps ... will miss out on the quarterfinals. Chiefs Manawa will beat Matatū in the Super Rugby Aupiki final.

3 Taranaki will go back-to-back in the NPC. Otago will finish seventh. Canterbury will win the Premiership section of the Farah Palmer Cup, and Manawatu the Championship. And, to copy my own phrase from last year, someone will spare us the agony of watching the-team-that-shall-not-be-named win a fourth straight Meads Cup.

4 Australia will win both the men’s and the women’s T20 World Cups. Nathan Smith will play for the Black Caps. Domestic cricket champions will be Northern (Plunket Shield and Ford Trophy double), Wellington (men’s Super Smash), Auckland (Hallyburton Johnstone Shield) and the Otago Sparks (women’s Super Smash).

5 The Northern Mystics will win the ANZ Premiership. The Steel will improve — well, it would be hard to get worse — but will miss the playoffs.

6 The major American sports championships will be won by the Baltimore Ravens (Super Bowl), the Boston Celtics (NBA), the Carolina Hurricanes (Stanley Cup) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (baseball).

7 Jon Rahm will win two of the men’s golf majors. Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy will win the other two. American sensation Lilia Vu will win three of the women’s majors. Nelly Korda and Linn Gran t will claim the others.

8 Men’s tennis slams will be won by Carlos Alcaraz (two), Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud. Iga Swiatek (two), Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur will win women’s slams.

Jon Rahm, of Spain, gestures during a practice round for the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, last May.

Manchester City will pip Liverpool (sigh) for the English Premier League title by three points. Liverpool will win the FA Cup. Bayern Munich will win the Champions League. France will win Euro 2024.

10 It will be an NRL final rematch, and the Brisbane Broncos will spoil the Penrith Panthers’ hopes of an astonishing fourth straight title. The Warriors will make the top four. Queensland will win State of Origin 2-1.

11 New Zealand will win five gold medals, seven silver and five bronze at the Paris Olympics. Do NOT ask me to specify who wins what.

12 Team New Zealand will retain the America’s Cup.

13 Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will finally meet in the heavyweight boxing mega-fight. Note: I made this prediction a year ago, and tipped Fury in the 10th. Now I’m going for Usyk on points.

14 Max Verstappen will win all but one Formula One race. And New Zealand driver Liam Lawson WILL have a permanent seat confirmed for 2025.

15 Saudi Arabia will buy into another sport. Super Rugby Saudi, anyone?

