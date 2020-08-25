More than $700,000 available for young people in Otago

There will be more than $700,000 made available in Otago for projects targeting children and young people missing out on being less active.

The money will be available over the next 12 months and will be managed and distributed by Sport Otago on behalf of Sport New Zealand.

The Tu Manawa programme replaces and improves on Sport NZ’s Kiwisport Regional Partnership Fund and now has double the funding available — $68 million over four years, of which half is from the $265 million sport recovery package, announced by the Government in May.

While Kiwisport focused only on organised sport, Tu Manawa will also fund play and active recreation. It also has a distinct application and assessment process for Kaupapa Maori organisations.

"In the first year, we have placed special emphasis on those tamariki and rangatahi whose physical activity levels have been impacted most by Covid-19, which we know from our research are girls and young women, disabled people, those in higher-deprivation communities and a slightly higher age-bracket of young women aged 19 to 24," Sport NZ chief executive Peter Miskimmin said.

Sport Otago chief executive John Brimble said having $719,848 available in Otago over the next 12 months was a great opportunity to support those most impacted by Covid-19 by providing opportunities for them to enjoy the benefits of being physically active.

"We are very exciting about the potential the Tu Manawa fund has to help the young people of Otago be active through play, active recreation and sport.

"It’s a great opportunity to work with our communities on local needs, support local initiatives and we hope to see some fresh ideas that will get kids who aren’t currently active enough or have not had the opportunity to be engaged and motivated to try something."

Tu Manawa is available for new and existing programmes and projects, and funding will be provided for up to 12 months.

Applications are now open through Sport Otago.