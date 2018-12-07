Naseby to host international tournament

Some top-line curling will be on show in Naseby next month as the town plays host to the biggest international tournament of its kind to be held in New Zealand.

The world qualification event, jointly hosted by the New Zealand Curling Association and the Australian Curling Federation, will run at Naseby's Maniototo Curling International rink from January 18 to 23.

There will be eight men's and eight women's teams taking part to try to qualify for the remaining two places in their respective world championships next year.

NZ Curling chairman Sam Inder said it was great for Naseby to stage such a prestigious tournament.

"We're delighted with the chance to host a range of teams from around the world.

"The 2019 men's and women's world championships are the first chance for teams to put themselves in the frame for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

"So the world championship spots up for grabs here will be keenly contested. The stakes are high and we'll see some great competition.

"And of course it's a wonderful opportunity for our local teams, who have a genuine shot at qualifying."

Eleven countries have already qualified for each of the world events. The best finishers from the regional qualifiers which have not already qualified for the World Championships will be at Naseby - two nations from Pacific-Asia, four from Europe, one from the Americas and the host teams.

The world men's championship is set for Canada and the women's is in Denmark.

The New Zealand men last reached a world championship in 2012 when they finished fifth. It would be a first for the Kiwi women if they qualify from Naseby.

The eight women's teams eligible to play in Naseby are Brazil, China, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Hong Kong, Norway, and host New Zealand.

The men's sides are Denmark, England, Finland, Guyana, Korea, Netherlands, New Zealand (after its fourth placing at the Pacific-Asia Championships), and joint host Australia.



