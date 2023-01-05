NFL player 'shows improvement' after heart attack

Damar Hamlin had to be revived during the game. Photo: USA Today via Reuters

NFL player Damar Hamlin has shown "signs of improvement" since suffering a cardiac arrest during a game Cincinnati, but remains in a critical condition.

"Damar remains in the ICU (intensive care unit) in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight," the Bills said in a social media post.

"He is expected to remain under intensive care as his healthcare team continues to monitor and treat him."

During the first quarter of the Bills' penultimate regular season game against the host Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin, a defensive back, got to his feet after making a tackle and then collapsed on Monday.

After having his heartbeat restored on the field as stunned players from both teams cried, prayed and hugged, an ambulance took Hamlin to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Bills offered no further details, but Hamlin's friend and business partner Jordon Rooney said in an ESPN report earlier on Wednesday that doctors saw promising readings overnight that they had hoped to see by Wednesday morning.

Rooney did not immediately reply when asked by Reuters to provide details on Hamlin's condition.

Earlier, the Bills said they would hold meetings and a walk-through - a slower-paced practice in which players typically do not wear pads and go through plays without physical contact - on Wednesday.

The Bills' game against fellow Super Bowl contender the Bengals was postponed on Monday after Hamlin collapsed on the field.

The National Football League, whose regular season concludes on Sunday, has said the game would not resume this week.

During a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, NFL Executive Vice President of Communications Jeff Miller said the conversation about what to do about the game has started and a decision will be made in the coming days.

The game, if played, would have playoff implications for both teams as they are battling with the Kansas City Chiefs for the top seed in the American Football Conference, which comes with a first-round playoff bye.

The Bills are scheduled to host the New England Patriots on Sunday.