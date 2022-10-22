North East Valley tournament still wide open

Only three players remain undefeated and in contention to top their pool section at the end of the second day of competition at the North East Valley 10,000 this afternoon.

Among them is Blackjack and 2011 champion Tony Grantham.

Grantham was dominating his group in section play, winning with relative ease, but in his final game of the day had to claw his way back into the match for a 25-23 victory over Queenstown's Nick Buttar.

With three losses in what is a very competitive group, Buttar's chances of post-section play appear slim.

New Zealand high performance squad member Sheldon Bagrie Howley is marching on with a series of one side victories after stumbling to Grantham 25-16 in the first round on Friday afternoon.

Both Grantham and Bagrie-Howley are now at short odds to make the first round of post-section play late Sunday afternoon.

Home green player Keanu Darby is the second player to progress through the first two days undefeated.

He stunned the crowd with the manner in which he defeated Blackjack Blake Signal (Wellington) with a hard fought 25-23 victory that had Signal looking skyward for divine guidance.

But any request for such guidance fell on deaf ears as Caleb Hope (Stokes Valley) bounced off consecutive losses to hand Signal back-to-back defeats 25-24 and leave the second qualifying spot in group one wide open.

Ray Martin (Victoria BC, Wellington) is the only other player remaining undefeated.

He heads group three and is in good shape to head group three into post section, and with red ink all over the board, a second qualifier will only emerge from the final two rounds of section play tomorrow (Sunday).

With red all over the board in the fourth group, but with only one loss apiece, qualifiers for post section will surely come from two of three players, Jamie Hill (Auckland), Sean O'Neill (Burnside) and Finbar McGuigan (Stokes Valley).

All three have played each other and post-section qualifying will come down to results in the final two rounds of section play or point differential.

Arguably the match of the day was the five-round match between McGuigan and Murray Scott (Nelson).

McGuigan appeared to have stolen a march to victory reaching match point at 22 ends to hold a 24-10 lead, but took a further 11 ends to score the one point he needed to clinch the match, winning with his final bowl 25-24.

Play in the final two rounds of section play starts Sunday morning at 8.30am.

The first round of post-section play is expected to start at 2.45pm.

