NZ goes down on countback in cup

Scores were locked at one match each after Joelle King defeated Sarah-Jane Perry in straight games, 7-4, 7-2, 7-5, 7-6 in 37 minutes.
However Mohamed ElShorbagy, ranked No 4 in the world, turned the tables and beat No 2 Paul Coll in four games 7-5, 7-6, 7-1, 7-4 in 43 minutes, showing plenty of pace and aggression in his game.
The shared matches meant a points countback, which England won 45-44 to take the title.
Women’s world No 8 Perry explained that every point was vital, even though she lost to great rival King.
"I think that during those games I was trying to push on and get myself back into the match, but I knew that every point counts in this new format, and I think that really showed in the end.
"I’m proud of the fight I put up there and incredibly proud of Mo on his England debut tournament to show that kind of guts, determination and produce that incredible performance," Perry said.
