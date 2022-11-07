NZ goes down on countback in cup

Sarah-Jane Perry of England (left) and Joelle King of New Zealand contest their half of the inaugural Nations Cup squash final in Tauranga yesterday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

England has beaten New Zealand in the inaugural Nations Cup squash tournament, but only by the narrowest of margins.

Scores were locked at one match each after Joelle King defeated Sarah-Jane Perry in straight games, 7-4, 7-2, 7-5, 7-6 in 37 minutes.

However Mohamed ElShorbagy, ranked No 4 in the world, turned the tables and beat No 2 Paul Coll in four games 7-5, 7-6, 7-1, 7-4 in 43 minutes, showing plenty of pace and aggression in his game.

The shared matches meant a points countback, which England won 45-44 to take the title.

Women’s world No 8 Perry explained that every point was vital, even though she lost to great rival King.

"I think that during those games I was trying to push on and get myself back into the match, but I knew that every point counts in this new format, and I think that really showed in the end.

"I’m proud of the fight I put up there and incredibly proud of Mo on his England debut tournament to show that kind of guts, determination and produce that incredible performance," Perry said.

By: Staff reporter