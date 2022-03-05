Olympian Wright tests positive for Covid in US

Campbell Wright competes in Germany in January, prior to the Beijing Winter Olympics in February. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Teen Winter Olympian Campbell Wright, of Lake Hawea, has tested positive for Covid while competing on the world biathlon circuit, and is now in quarantine in the United States.

Campbell’s father, Scott Wright, and his younger sibling have travelled on to Italy, but Wright has been forced to isolate in his hotel room at Soldier Hollow for five days, before he can join his family in Europe.

Biathlon NZ spokesman John Burridge said on Thursday Wright had been competing at IBU World Junior Championships in Soldier Hollow, USA.

The test results arrived on the last day of competition.

Mr Burridge said it could explain the odd ski speed result in his final race.

Once in Italy, Wright would compete at an IBU Cup event, which is the level below IBU World Cup.

He is registered for a 10km Sprint on March 11, and if he makes make the top 60 would be permitted to race the 12.5km pursuit on March 13.

Wright and his family would then travel to Norway for the final IBU World Cup of the season.