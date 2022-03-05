Saturday, 5 March 2022

Olympian Wright tests positive for Covid in US

    1. Sport
    2. Other Sport

    Campbell Wright competes in Germany in January, prior to the Beijing Winter Olympics in February....
    Campbell Wright competes in Germany in January, prior to the Beijing Winter Olympics in February. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
    Teen Winter Olympian Campbell Wright, of Lake Hawea, has tested positive for Covid while competing on the world biathlon circuit, and is now in quarantine in the United States.

    Campbell’s father, Scott Wright, and his younger sibling have travelled on to Italy, but Wright has been forced to isolate in his hotel room at Soldier Hollow for five days, before he can join his family in Europe.

    Biathlon NZ spokesman John Burridge said on Thursday Wright had been competing at IBU World Junior Championships in Soldier Hollow, USA.

    The test results arrived on the last day of competition.

    Mr Burridge said it could explain the odd ski speed result in his final race.

    Once in Italy, Wright would compete at an IBU Cup event, which is the level below IBU World Cup.

    He is registered for a 10km Sprint on March 11, and if he makes make the top 60 would be permitted to race the 12.5km pursuit on March 13.

    Wright and his family would then travel to Norway for the final IBU World Cup of the season.

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter