Other Sport

    Dual gold medallists Gianmarco Tamberi, of Italy (left), and Mutaz Essa Barshim, of Qatar, share...

    Atlanta, Zlatan and everything in between

    Another weird, wild and wonderful sporting year is in the books. Sports editor Hayden Meikle revives an old favourite, the A to Z, to highlight some of the stories.

    Masterclass at the Basin

    PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

    The sports department named its 150 greatest moments in Otago sport to celebrate the newspaper’s 150th anniversary in 2011. In the Next 10, we select the moments which have inspired us in the past decade. Adrian Seconi gets the series under way with Brendon McCullum’s triple treat.
