Organisations apply for emergency funding relief

Brendon McDermott

The emergency funding relief for sports clubs attracted interest from a dozen Otago groups yesterday while interest was also steady in Southland.

Sport NZ last week announced a $15 million emergency relief fund for sports organisations caught short in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fund opened yesterday and, by mid-afternoon, 12 applications had been filed with Sport Otago, 10 from sporting groups and two from regional sport organisations.

The applications, which will be evaluated today, ranged from $365 to $40,000. Once processed the aim is to get the payment through as quickly as possible.

Sport Southland chief executive Brendon McDermott said Sport Southland received eight applications for the fund on the opening day of applications, most from clubs.

However, Sport Southland was working with several organisations in the process of developing a better understanding of their eligibility before making an application.