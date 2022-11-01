Skip to main content
Dunedin
17
|
14
Monday,
Mon,
12
December
Dec
2022
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Other Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Otago Boys' beats King's to win national title
Otago Boys’ can call themselves national champions.
Age-group triathletes have day to savour in Taupo
Age-group triathletes have day to savour in Taupo
Triathletes celebrated the return of the New Zealand ironman as the race was back on Saturday for the first time since March 2021.
Hall finishes third in St Moritz slalom
Hall finishes third in St Moritz slalom
Adam Hall has added yet another elite medal to his collection.
SUBSCRIBER
Failures to fairy tales: the World Cup so far
SUBSCRIBER
Failures to fairy tales: the World Cup so far
It has been, in The Last Word’s considered opinion, a great World Cup so far.
SUBSCRIBER
Records aplenty set at champs
SUBSCRIBER
Records aplenty set at champs
Otago powerlifters have shone on the international stage.
Nation excited, honoured to be head of Sport Otago
Nation excited, honoured to be head of Sport Otago
Former Olympic hockey player James Nation will be the new chief executive of Sport Otago.
Jones claims his fifth Kepler Challenge title
Jones claims his fifth Kepler Challenge title
Wellington runner Daniel Jones added a fifth Kepler Challenge title to his resume on Saturday and New Zealand trail running champion Katie Morgan showed her class by winning the women’s race.
Thunder's lead scorer joins Ice Blacks squad
Thunder’s lead scorer joins Ice Blacks squad
Dylan Devlin is out to impress.
Big weekend for club
Big weekend for club
The Macandrew Bay Boating Club has played a big part in Ross Whitburn’s life.
SUBSCRIBER
Surfeit of praise for our Ben impossible
SUBSCRIBER
Surfeit of praise for our Ben impossible
You might be a little Ben Smithed out but our feeling is you can NEVER have enough Ben Smith.
Halberg a 'very special and very unassuming guy'
Halberg a ‘very special and very unassuming guy’
New Zealand has lost one of its greatest athletes.
Hard work pays off for Misaki
Hard work pays off for Misaki
Eighteen months ago, Misaki Joe nearly had to give up figure skating.
Jones closing on record of six titles
Jones closing on record of six titles
Defending champion Daniel Jones is looking forward to enjoying a couple of cold ones at The Moose after tomorrow’s 60km Kepler Challenge mountain run in Te Anau.
Telling people's stories privilege for new reporter
Telling people’s stories privilege for new reporter
Sport is all about making dreams come true.
Black Sox start Cup with tight win, loss
Black Sox start Cup with tight win, loss
New Zealand beat the Czech Republic 3-1 in its opening match at the men's softball World Cup in Auckland on Saturday, but was brought back down to earth with a heavy loss to the United States in...
Taieri bounces back to win open pairs title
Taieri bounces back to win open pairs title
The Taieri pairing of Barbara Archer and Jan Hall soaked up the pressure and turned it on their opponents in the final three ends to win the Bowls Dunedin open women’s pairs at the St Clair Bowling...
Black Sox beat Czech Republic in World Cup opener
Black Sox beat Czech Republic in World Cup opener
New Zealand have beaten the Czech Republic 3-1 in their opening match at the men's softball World Cup in Auckland.
SUBSCRIBER
The Last Word in sport is back
SUBSCRIBER
The Last Word in sport is back
Hello there!
Swing, batter, swing
Swing, batter, swing
The Softball World Cup starts in Auckland tomorrow.
Having a go — schools tournament a showcase of talent
Having a go — schools tournament a showcase of talent
Plenty of sports were on offer at the Otago Secondary Schools Sports Association junior have-a-go tournament this week.
