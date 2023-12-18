Otago freeskiers record top-10 placings

Wanaka freeskier Luca Harrington competes at the big air world cup at Copper Mountain yesterday. PHOTO: BUCHHOLZ / FIZ FREESTYLE

Otago freeskiers Ruby Star Andrews and Luca Harrington had top-10 finishes at the Colorado round of the freeski big air world cup yesterday.

Andrews, 18, was eighth in the women’s event and Harrington, 19, ninth in the men’s final at Copper Mountain.

It was a debut at the big air world cup for Andrews, the Queenstown youngster dropping into the finals in a star-studded field that included two freeski big air medallists from the Beijing Olympics, French star Tess Ledeux (silver) and Swiss skier Mathilde Gremaud (bronze).

The level of skiing in the women’s finals was incredibly high, with the increasingly difficult tricks showing how quickly the sport is progressing as the women continue to push themselves and each other.

Andrews took the event in her stride, laying down two solid runs.

She started with a solid switch right 1080 safety grab and combined that with a tidy left cork 900 tail grab in her second run.

With her third and final run to go and two landed scores on the board, Andrews tried to up the score on her switch right 1080 safety grab. She tidied up the trick and was rewarded a few additional points by the judges, giving her a combined overall score of 144.50.

Ledeux claimed victory with a standout performance that included a double cork 1620 and a switch double cork 1260. Gremaud was second and Kirsty Muir (Great Britain) third.

In the men’s competition, Harrington delivered a solid performance in the final, attempting a right triple cork 1980 for the first time in competition.

Straight out of the gate, he attempted to lay down his huge new trick, slightly over-rotating the first attempt but putting down the landing gear on his second run attempt.

A slight bobble on the grab hurt his score, but landing the hugely technical trick sets Harrington up well for the world cups in the New Year.

For Harrington’s third and final trick, he stomped a switch right double cork 1800 with a blunt grab, giving him a combined total score of 149.00.

Mac Forehand (United States) won gold and was joined on the podium by Miro Tabanelli (Italy) and Olympic champion Birk Ruud (Norway).

On Saturday, Lake Hawea freeskier Luka Harrold finished seventh in his second appearance at a freeski world cup event.

Harrold, who reached the podium at his debut world cup in China last weekend, started strongly with a nice run that had him sitting comfortably in fourth position.

Unfortunately, a couple of bobbles on his switch landings resulted in him needing to dial back his second run slightly.

Lyon Farrell (Arrowtown) was eighth in the snowboard world cup.

Farrell attempted a technical 1800 double nose grab, but a slightly backseat landing hurt his score.

He gave the same trick another attempt on his second run and nailed it, impressing the judges and getting rewarded with a 93.00.

Farrell dropped into his third and final run and attempted a frontside 1800 weddle grab to tail grab. Unfortunately, he slipped out on the landing.

— Staff reporter