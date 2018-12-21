Friday, 21 December 2018

Otago quartet off to Europe

    Ella Molteno is preparing for her second trip to Europe for the luge junior world cup. Photo:...
    Ella Molteno will be joined by 3 other Otago lugers in Europe. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    An interesting Christmas awaits for four Otago youngsters.

    Four of the region's best lugers will spend the coming months in Europe as they train and compete with the sport's best.

    Dunedin's Hunter Burke (15), Naseby's Sam Flanagan (15) and Ranfurly's Ben Voice (14) left from Dunedin on Wednesday, bound for Poland, where they will spend Christmas with Naseby luge coach Adam Jedrzejko.

    From there Voice and Flanagan will compete in the natural track junior world cup circuit.

    Burke will join fellow Dunedin luger Ella Molteno, who left earlier, in the artificial track junior world cup circuit.


     

