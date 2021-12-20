Otago skier pulls out of World Cup event after getting Covid

Queenstown skier Alice Robinson. Photo: Getty Images

Queenstown skier Alice Robinson has been forced to withdraw from her World Cup Super G race in France after testing positive for Covid-19.

The tough break comes after the 20-year-old recorded a sensational fourth place in the discipline at St Moritz the previous weekend.

"So some of you may have seen that I didn't race the Super G in Val d'sere today. Unfortunately, I've tested positive to Covid-19 this past week while at my base in Italy and have been in isolation since.

"This means I will probably have to sit out the two GS races this coming week in Courchevel which I am extremely disappointed about.

"I'm doing fine and just aiming to recover as quickly as I can and try to get back on the slopes as soon as possible," Robinson said on social media.

Robinson is hoping to compete again after Christmas in the Lienz Giant Slalom in Austria.

Until now, Robinson has made her name as a giant slalom skier - with three World Cup victories to her name in that discipline - and it still shapes as her best medal chance at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February. However, such has been her progress on Super G skis, if she continues her rise, she could come into the reckoning in Beijing.

Robinson finished 11th in the opening World Cup Giant Slalom of the season in Solden in Austria in late October and was looking forward to the back-to-back GS races in Courchevel.