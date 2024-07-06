Other Sport

    The Baxter Cup was held for the first time since 2017. Conditions were near-perfect for the...

    Back on the ice

    Curling returned to the Naseby outdoor rink yesterday for the first Baxter Cup curling competition in seven years.

    Photo: ODT files

    Challenge awaits Nyika

    David Nyika will have to do what no New Zealand boxer has done before and defeat world-class Australian Blake Caparello if he is to fulfil his promise and continue his impressive run to a...

    Lulu Sun, of Te Anau, celebrates after beating Emma Raducanu, of Great Britain, in the fourth...

    Going la-la for Lulu

    "Welcome to Lulu Land". Te Anau is abuzz after tennis sensation Lulu Sun reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals, beating a former US Open champ in the process.
