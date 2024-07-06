Skip to main content
Subscribe
Dunedin
12
|
6
Saturday,
Sat,
20
July
Jul
2024
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Winter
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
NZIA Southern Series
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
Golf
SUBSCRIBER
Razor’s grand plan for the ABs not obvious yet
They came, they saw, we conquered them.
Lund smashes PB to qualify for 5000m at U20 champs
Catharine Lund has produced the run of her career to qualify for the world stage.
'I was drunk': Singer botches national anthem
Country singer Ingrid Andress said that she was drunk following her widely panned performance of the US national anthem prior to Major League Baseball's Home Run Derby.
NZ Olympic team finalised for Paris
New Zealand will compete across more sports than ever before at the 2024 Olympic Games, with athletes to contest 23 sports, including NZ's Olympic debut in kiteboarding and speed climbing.
Five-strong team named
A five-strong New Zealand para cycling team combining an exciting blend of youth and experience was yesterday named to take part in the Paris Paralympic Games.
Back on the ice
Curling returned to the Naseby outdoor rink yesterday for the first Baxter Cup curling competition in seven years.
Kiwi sailors third in grand final
Spain has claimed Sail GP's Season 4 after a sensational performance in the grand final in San Francisco, with Australia finishing second and Team New Zealand third.
ODT Sports Chat: Women's hockey
PD is down at the Macmillan Turf at the Women's Premier game and chats to Irish international goalkeeper Holly Micklem.
Long-held goal nailed by O’Sullivan
It has been a long 20 years, but Oliver O’Sullivan (Hill City-University) proved good things come to those who wait when he won the Otago senior men’s cross-country title at Chisholm Park yesterday.
Johnson matches Condon’s Games selection record
Auckland shooter Michael Johnson has been selected for his sixth Paralympics.
SUBSCRIBER
Once upon a time it was ‘Lulu who?’
SUBSCRIBER
"Have you heard about this Swiss-Chinese tennis player who is switching allegiance to New Zealand?"
Challenge awaits Nyika
David Nyika will have to do what no New Zealand boxer has done before and defeat world-class Australian Blake Caparello if he is to fulfil his promise and continue his impressive run to a...
SUBSCRIBER
Administrator retiring after 20-year stint
SUBSCRIBER
Dodgy knees prevented Darryl Young from playing bowls regularly.
SUBSCRIBER
Magic moments vaguely recalled
SUBSCRIBER
The Olympic Games are almost upon us, which means more lists.
Djokovic lets rip after dazzling showing
Emotions ran high for Novak Djokovic yesterday as he angrily lashed out at Wimbledon fans following his three-set demolition job over young Dane Holger Rune in the fourth round.
Djokovic lets rip, accusing crowd of disrespect
Emotions ran high for Novak Djokovic as he angrily lashed out at Wimbledon fans following his three-set demolition job over young Dane Holger Rune.
Going la-la for Lulu
"Welcome to Lulu Land". Te Anau is abuzz after tennis sensation Lulu Sun reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals, beating a former US Open champ in the process.
Otago contingent in record-breaking form
Otago's rising swimmers have shown again they have a big future, bringing home 43 medals and breaking three Otago records at the South Island short course championships.
Thunder still winless
The Dunedin Thunder’s winless season continued with 4-1 and 6-5 losses to the Admirals in Auckland at the weekend.
Lulu Sun 'super happy' to take on Raducanu
Te Anau tennis sensation Lulu Sun is relishing the chance to play British favourite Emma Raducanu in their fourth round match on Wimbledon's Centre Court.
