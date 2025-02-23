Robinson adds more medals

Alice Robinson competing in the giant slalom in Sestriere. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand skier Alice Robinson's consistency has produced a second World Cup giant slalom medal in as many days, clinching bronze in Sestriere, Italy to follow silver a day earlier.

The 23-year-old from Queenstown led after the opening run but had to settle for third in foggy conditions, beaten on overall time by Italian winner Federica Brignone and second-placed Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami.

It was a bittersweet result for Robinson, who highlighted an error early in her second run which ultimately resulted in her dropping from first to third.

"I wanted a bit more today. I just tried to push a little bit too hard out of the gate and made that mistake. It probably happened at the worst place because I had no speed for the flats.

"I thought I skied the bottom part well. I'm really happy with how far the consistency's come, so I'm glad."

Robinson felt better after her first run, although her lead was only a narrow one in a tightly packed field as she carried momentum off her silver medal on Saturday.

"It was quite a different feeling to yesterday. Yesterday it felt so easy - the snow was smooth, the light was perfect and the courses were really rhythmical.

"Today it was fast, bumpy and dark so it was quite different, but I am happy I was able to charge and put down a good run."

Robinson had been on the podium in six of the last seven World Cup giant slalom races to remain on top of the standings.

Her best result during her purple patch of form was victory at the world championships in Austria two weeks ago.

Robinson will switch her focus to the Super G, her second favoured discipline which she will contest at a World Cup event in Norway next week.