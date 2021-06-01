Robinson heads national squad

Alice Robinson. Photo: ODT files

Top Queenstown skier Alice Robinson has not surprisingly been named in the New Zealand alpine ski team for next season.

Robinson, a finalist in the Otago sports awards in the junior sportswomen section in which she lost out to snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, has made a big impact on the national scene in the past two years.

She has won world cups and finished on the podium at the highest level.

All five skiers named come from the Queenstown Lakes area and will spend the bulk of their time overseas during the next southern hemisphere summer.

This winter is set to be one of preparation and learning technique although there may be competitions of some sort.

With the Winter Olympics set to take place in Beijing in February next year, all schedules will be focused on being in peak condition for this event.

Robinson, who skies out of Queenstown, will be joined by Piera Hudson, of Wanaka, Willis Feasey, of Wanaka, Colbey Derwin, of Wanaka and Jack Adams, of Queenstown.

Will Cashmore, of Queenstown has been named in the development team.