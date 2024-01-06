Robinson keen to help emerging talents

Dunedin Paralympian Holly Robinson is an ambassador for the South Island Colgate Games in Dunedin next weekend. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Holly Robinson might not have got her start at the Colgate Games, but she is helping pave the way for others.

The Dunedin Paralympian is an ambassador for the South Island Colgate Games being held at the Caledonian Ground next weekend.

The games have attracted more than 1000 athletes — the largest field post-pandemic — aged 7 to 14, competing across track and field disciplines.

Robinson, who will also be officiating at the three-day competition, is eager to see the next crop of athletes coming through the ranks.

"I’m just looking forward to seeing all the kids getting out, and competing, and getting their ribbons, and hopefully getting some PBs [personal bests]," Robinson said.

"It’ll just be cool to see the kids out there doing it."

While Robinson never competed at the games — she only started athletics in her early teenage years — she knew the value they held on and off the field in helping athletes develop.

"The people I talk to now that are seniors that went to Colgates said it was always really awesome, and super fun, and they met some really cool people, and got to compete.

"I think it’s important to give that opportunity to our young kids as well, to have that competition, but also for them to have good experiences and make friends within the athletics community, too."

Hosting the games was great for the local athletics community, but it also showcased the Caledonian to the rest of the South Island.

It also allowed local officials and the community to experience a bigger meet ahead of hosting the national track and field championships next year.

Dunedin will be a hive of athletic talent next weekend — the national 10,000m championships are being held on the Saturday night.

The event will celebrate Dick Tayler’s gold at the 1974 Commonwealth Games in Christchurch and there is expected to be a strong field.

It was perfectly timed to give younger athletes an opportunity to see the doors athletics could open for them and rub shoulders with the greats such as Tayler, who lives in Waikouaiti, and Robinson.

"It shows them that anything is possible — no matter where you come from," Robinson said.

"Starting athletics when you’re young is just part of the journey that you could be on to one day representing New Zealand.

"It’s cool for them to see that in real life and be able to get to talk to other senior athletes, and other athletes that have achieved really good things in athletics, and see where that might take them as well."

The games start next Friday and finish on Sunday.

The North Island Colgate Games started yesterday.

kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz