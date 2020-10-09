Other Sport

Skip to main content
Archery courses target of interest
Dunedin Archery Club’s beginners’ courses are taking off.
Running mum’s story to show on the big screen
Running mum’s story to show on the big screen
For Dunedin trail and ultra runner Anna Frost, motherhood is her toughest challenge yet.
Reardon clinches under-18 scholastic title
Reardon clinches under-18 scholastic title
There was some surfing glory which came the way of Dunedin off the Kaikoura coast yesterday.
Sports clubs need help: survey
Sports clubs need help: survey
A national survey of sports clubs is painting a grim picture of the road ahead. Nearly a third of clubs are shrinking, clubs from traditional sports are unlikely to be back to normal quickly, while...
Dunedin conference to focus on role of females in sport
Dunedin conference to focus on role of females in sport
A women in sport conference in Dunedin today will focus on the role of females in sport and what can be done to make access better.
Southerners in the medals
Southerners in the medals
Southern wrestlers were among the medals in Mosgiel over the weekend.
Richards happy to get on mat in disrupted year
Richards happy to get on mat in disrupted year
Had this year gone differently Brahm Richards may have been reflecting on his time in Tokyo.
Restrictions making Kiwis less active
Restrictions making Kiwis less active
It is time to get off the couch and put one foot in front of the other.
National championships extra special in pandemic year
National championships extra special in pandemic year
Very few national championship events have gone ahead this year.
Adesanya will have to wait to headline event at home
Adesanya will have to wait to headline event at home
As Kiwi mixed martial artists have risen to great heights in the UFC in recent years, so too has the following of MMA in New Zealand.
Busy time for Cooper, Gaze
Busy time for Cooper, Gaze
New Zealanders Anton Cooper and Sam Gaze face a frantic two weeks as international racing returns in Europe.
King loses in first round to world No 2
King loses in first round to world No 2
New Zealander Joelle King was defeated in her first match at the PSA Squash World Tour Finals in Cairo yesterday by world champion Nour El Sherbini yesterday.
First Dunedin club may become part of explosion
First Dunedin club may become part of explosion
Dunedin will soon have a baseball club.
Adesanya shines in dominant title defence
Adesanya shines in dominant title defence
New Zealand mixed martial arts Israel Adesanya has retained his UFC world title in dominant fashion.
Graduates earn spoils after testing year
Graduates earn spoils after testing year
They survived Covid-19 and received the spoils last night.
Injury prevention key for stayers
Injury prevention key for stayers
They say time waits for no-one.
Seven schools vie for Co-Ed Cup at Dunedin tournament
Seven schools vie for Co-Ed Cup at Dunedin tournament
Seven co-ed secondary schools from around Otago contested the Co-Ed Cup in Dunedin yesterday.
Adesanya's racism experiences in NZ
Adesanya's racism experiences in NZ
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya maintains being black was only a problem when he got to New Zealand.
Coll beaten in semifinals
Coll beaten in semifinals
New Zealander Paul Coll was beaten in the semifinals of the Manchester Squash Open yesterday by world No1 Mohamed ElShorbagy, of Egypt.
No need for limits on spectators
No need for limits on spectators
Crowds are back.
Read more