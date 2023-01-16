Sadowski-Synnott nabs silver in return to competition

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott recovered from a crash to reach the podium in her first major event of the season.

The Wanaka Winter Olympic slopestyle gold medallist claimed silver in a stacked field at the Big Air World Cup in Kreischberg, Austria, yesterday.

"It was super sick to be back in the bib," Sadowski-Synnott said.

"I’m stoked to be back competing. My last competition was the Winter Olympics, so to end up on the podium tonight at my first comp back is awesome.”

Big Air comprises each athlete taking three runs, with their top two run scores (consisting of two different tricks) combined to generate the ranking. Qualifying rounds were held earlier in the day, before the finals went down under the floodlights in front of an excited crowd.

Sadowski-Synnott had an uncharacteristic start, crashing on her first run while attempting a highly technical switch backside 1260 with a weddle grab.

Undeterred, she made her way back to the top, gave the trick another attempt and nailed it.

The judges were suitably impressed and rewarded her with a huge score — a 97.50, the single highest score of the day.

"In qualifiers, I had the same situation where I fell on my first run," she said.

"I just had to keep my head in the game. I knew I could do the trick, so I just had to stay focused.”

Snow Sports NZ park and pipe head coach Tom Willmott described the 21-year-old’s trick as the best he had seen in women’s snowboard competition.

"Landing this in competition after achieving it in training at Cardrona Alpine Resort back in September is a momentous occasion that has taken a whole lot of focus and dedication," Willmott said.

"Having this new trick in Zoi’s arsenal is a massive asset for future events.”

Standing at the top of the course for her third and final run, it was all on the line for Sadowski-Synnott.

No stranger to pressure, she dropped in and laced together a textbook backside 1080, scoring a 79.00.

Her combined score of 176.50 was enough to secure second place.

Anna Gasser (Austria), the Beijing Big Air gold medallist, claimed victory, spurred on by a huge home crowd. Kokomo Murase, of Japan, rounded out the podium in third place.

The three women also stood on the Big Air podium at the Beijing Olympics in the same order.

"It was a bit like deja vu being the same podium as the Olympics, which is a bit crazy," Sadowski-Synnott said.

"I am super stoked with how the event went because all the girls were ripping so hard and it is awesome to be on the podium once again with Anna and Kokomo."

Sadowski-Synnott and the New Zealand snowboarders will be in action next weekend at the LAAX Slopestyle World Cup in Switzerland.

By: Staff reporter