Sadowski-Synnott pipped for gold

Wanaka snowboarding ace Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has claimed the silver medal at the snowboard slopestyle world championships in Georgia.

The 21-year-old was the top qualifier for the final, meaning she was the last athlete to drop for each of the two runs, an advantageous position for the Olympic gold medallist.

Dropping into her first run she laced together a stylish run, which included a technical jump section with a switchback 900 into a frontside 1080 and finishing with a backside 1080. The judges liked what they saw and rewarded her with an 88.78, putting her into gold medal position after the first run.

Her run one score held as the top score throughout run two, that is until second-last rider Mia Brookes, of Great Britain, dropped in.

Brookes made history, landing the first cab double cork 1440 in women’s competition and was rewarded for her amazing progression and difficulty of the trick.

The talented 16-year-old was ecstatic, although she had a nervous wait at the bottom of the course for Sadowski-Synnott to take her final run.

Sadowski-Synnott knew that Brookes had landed something special from the roar of the crowd but was not aware of the historical moment. She dropped in and gave it everything she had, but was unable to better her first run score.

"Winning a medal here means a lot to me. It’s my last slopestyle competition of the season and it’s sick to land my run," Sadowski-Synnott said.

"Of course, I wanted to try to back up the world champion title, but I did everything I could, and I am so stoked for Mia.

"Mia is leading snowboarding competition at the moment, especially on the jumps.

"She is competing on the world cup circuit at the moment and pushing all of us girls to ride our best."

Fellow New Zealander Lyon Farrell finished ninth the men’s slopestyle finals, a career-best result for the 24-year-old in the world championships.

Queenstown’s Ruby Star Andrews (18) qualified for the women’s finals in sixth position and Auckland’s Ben Barclay qualified for the men’s final in eighth.

Slopestyle was the first event for the Kiwis at the 2023 FIS Freeski and Snowboard Park and Pipe World Championships.

In the coming week, Kiwi athletes will be dropping into the snowboard big air, freeski big air and the freeski halfpipe.

