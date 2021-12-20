Sadowski-Synnott rapt with first tour success

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott slides into the finish area after her final run in the women’s snowboard slopestyle final at Copper Mountain yesterday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Olympic bronze medallist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott is celebrating her breakthrough maiden victory on snowboarding’s prestigious Dew Tour.

Since her stunning performance to win New Zealand’s first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years at Pyeongchang in 2018, the Wanaka snowboarder has developed into one of the best in the sport.

Sadowski-Synnott (20) is currently ranked No 2 in the world in slopestyle, behind American great Jamie Anderson, and is the reigning world champion in the discipline.

She firmly lived up to that reputation in Colorado yesterday as she dominated the field from her first run.

Her rail section consisted of a transfer to the wall ride, board-slide 270 out on the flat down and a 270 on-out switch on the down bar with a slight revert on landing.

Although the speed was proving an issue for some riders, Sadowski-Synnott carried her speed into the jump section, linking together a switch backside 540, a frontside 720 melon grab with a back 900 and was rewarded with an 88.50 that put her in the top spot.

Coming into run two, she wanted to clean up her run and improve the execution. She did just that and upped her score to a 95.00.

Sitting comfortably in the top spot going into her third and final run, commentators wondered if she would just take it easy knowing she was sitting in a really good position, but anyone who knows Sadowski-Synnott knew that wouldn’t be the case.

She replaced the switch backside 540 with a huge switch back 900 to the delight of the crowd and the commentators.

The judges were also impressed, scoring her a massive 97.75, rendering her untouchable by her competitors and a huge seven points ahead of second-place Enni Rukajarvi (Finland). Kokomo Murase (Japan) rounded out the podium in third.

‘‘I am pretty stoked,’’ Sadowski-Synnott said.

‘‘Dew Tour was the first invite-only competition that I ever got invited to, so to come back and do well, I am super stoked.

‘‘The speed was there... and I managed to do what I wanted to do.’’

Sadowski-Synnott’s next competition on the road to the Beijing Winter Olympics will be a World Cup meeting in Calgary at the end of the year.

Fellow Wanaka athlete Nico Porteous missed the podium in the men’s superpipe event.

- Staff reporter, additional reporting The New Zealand Herald