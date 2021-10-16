Sadowski-Synott, Porteous joint winners in awards

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous were joint winners of the overall athlete of the year.
They were the first joint winners of the award in more than a decade.
Both had strong seasons, achieving New Zealand firsts, world firsts and both landing on the podium at every competition they dropped into.
She won the Big Air World Cup in Kreischberg, claimed a silver medal (snowboard slopestyle) and a bronze medal (snowboard big air) at the prestigious Aspen X Games and won the Jackson Hole stop of the Natural Selection Tour.
Porteous won New Zealand’s first ever X Games freeski superpipe gold medal with a never-landed-before in competi tion trick combination of back to back 1620s. He went on to win the freeski halfpipe World Championships title, the first Kiwi to win this title.