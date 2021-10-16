Sadowski-Synott, Porteous joint winners in awards

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott

The Snow Sports New Zealand annual awards winners were announced digitally yesterday due to Covid-19 Level 2 restrictions.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous were joint winners of the overall athlete of the year.

They were the first joint winners of the award in more than a decade.

Both had strong seasons, achieving New Zealand firsts, world firsts and both landing on the podium at every competition they dropped into.

Nico Porteous

In March 2021, Sadowski-Synnott became the first person to successfully defend a snow board slopestyle World Championships title.

She won the Big Air World Cup in Kreischberg, claimed a silver medal (snowboard slopestyle) and a bronze medal (snowboard big air) at the prestigious Aspen X Games and won the Jackson Hole stop of the Natural Selection Tour.

Porteous won New Zealand’s first ever X Games freeski superpipe gold medal with a never-landed-before in competi tion trick combination of back to back 1620s. He went on to win the freeski halfpipe World Championships title, the first Kiwi to win this title.



