Saturday, 16 October 2021

Sadowski-Synott, Porteous joint winners in awards

    1. Sport
    2. Other Sport

    Zoi Sadowski-Synnott
    Zoi Sadowski-Synnott
    The Snow Sports New Zealand annual awards winners were announced digitally yesterday due to Covid-19 Level 2 restrictions.

    Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous were  joint winners of the overall athlete of the year.

    They were the first joint winners of  the award in  more than a decade.  

    Both had strong seasons, achieving New Zealand firsts, world firsts and both landing on the podium at every competition they dropped into. 

    Nico Porteous
    Nico Porteous
    In March 2021, Sadowski-Synnott  became the first person to successfully defend a snow board slopestyle World Championships title.  

    She won the Big Air World Cup in Kreischberg, claimed a silver medal (snowboard slopestyle) and a bronze medal (snowboard big air) at the prestigious Aspen X Games and won the Jackson Hole stop of the Natural Selection Tour. 

    Porteous won New Zealand’s first ever X Games freeski superpipe gold medal with a never-landed-before in competi tion trick combination of back to back 1620s. He went on to win the freeski halfpipe World Championships title, the first Kiwi to win this title. 


     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter