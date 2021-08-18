Safety protocols ramped up for Paralympians

The Tokyo Paralympics will be Sophie Pascoe's fourth Games. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand’s Paralympians will be greeted by Covid-19 protocols ‘‘more stringent’’ than their competitors when they start arriving in Tokyo tomorrow.

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Japan and a state of emergency is extended, Paralympics NZ chef de mission Paula Tesoriero, who has just arrived in the country, said the top priority was to keep the team made up of 29 athletes and 37 support staff safe.

‘‘The team protocols that we have put in place, they are more stringent than the playbooks that [organisers] Tokyo 2020 have put out, and that’s because we take the risks really seriously.

‘‘We need to look after ourselves and look after other nations and the Japanese public,’’ Tesoriero said.

New Zealand’s athletes from six sports will be split into bubbles, aligned with their sports, across three accommodation sites.

‘‘It’s not perfect, because there are some people who need to go across sports, but we really tried to put in place within our accommodation and the way that that’s set up everything we can to mitigate any Covid risks.’’

Paralympians with compromised general health have raised some concerns about competing in a pandemic but Tesoriero said it was no different to Olympians with health concerns taking part in the recent Tokyo Olympics.

‘‘Everybody’s made a decision, their own decision to be at the Games.

‘‘For athletes who do have an underlying health condition or have particular concerns we’ve made sure that our medical team work with them.

‘‘Our whole team is fully vaccinated and so that gives us a level of comfort. It’s really just been about providing support for those who want to talk through their health concerns and making sure that we continue to reinforce safe practices.’’

The Tokyo Paralympics are being held from August 24 to September 5.