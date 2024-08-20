Smyth, Jackson thrilled to secure national slalom titles

Mikayla Smyth won the women’s New Zealand slalom national championship at Coronet Peak on Sunday. PHOTO: SNOW SPORTS NZ

Coronet Peak has been a happy hunting ground for Mikayla Smyth and Alec Jackson.

The Kiwi pair were named the New Zealand slalom champions at New Zealand’s home of alpine ski racing on Sunday.

Smyth, 19, of Auckland, won the women’s national championship race, 0.46sec ahead of Piera Hudson, 28, of Hawke’s Bay, in a close contest.

Mathilda Watterson, 16, of Wanaka, rounded out the podium in third.

"I am really happy that I came out ... with the title", Smyth said.

"It’s really special because I love coming out and competing with all the Kiwis. It’s a really cool environment and to be able to step up and ski really well and come out on top is really exciting."

It was an impressive race from both Smyth and Hudson, who also finished fourth and fifth respectively in the FIS overall women's race, which boasted 18 nations and 45 competitors.

In the men’s race, Jackson, 19, of Tutukaka, had a great first run, skiing up from bib 28 into 18th position.

Sam Hadley, 20, of Queenstown, also skied well in his first run, going from bib 38 into 21st position.

The two Kiwi men battled it out in the final run, Jackson taking the win 0.31sec ahead of Hadley, who was named the national giant slalom champion on Friday.

Jesse Mutton, 18, of Rotorua, rounded out the men’s national podium in third.

“It feels amazing", Jackson said. "I am very stoked I finished my second run. I almost didn’t finish it but I am very happy I did.

"My confidence is really high now going into the ANC Slalom races next week.”

The national alpine overall trophies were also presented.

Hudson won the women’s trophy and Hadley won the men’s.

Watterson was the recipient of the junior women’s overall trophy and Mutton was awarded the junior men’s overall trophy.

The FIS overall podiums were an international affair.

Italian Lucrezia Lorenzi won the women’s race, Swiss racers Janine Maechler and Amelie Klopfenstein filling second and third respectively.

In the men’s race, Christoph Meissl, of Austria, stood at the top of the podium. Adam Hofstedt, of Sweden, was second and Armin Dornauer, of Austria, third.