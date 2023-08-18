Smyth picks up two national golds

Mikayka Smyth has peaked at the New Zealand Alpine National Championships.

Smyth, 18, of Auckland, won double-gold at Coronet Peak yesterday, being crowned the national slalom champion and winning the overall FIS category in the same race.

Ruby Fullerton, 17, of Nelson, came second and Zoe Parr, 16, of New Plymouth, won bronze.

Smyth’s victory was made even sweeter after being runner-up in the event last season.

“It feels really great, I am really stoked with just how I put it down on the hill,’’ Smyth said.

‘‘It was a really great race run by amazing volunteers.

‘‘I finished in second place last year at the national slalom champs and it has really pushed me to want to be better, to crawl up the ranks and put some good skiing out there.”

Mikayla Smyth on her way to being named national slalom champion at Coronet Peak yesterday. PHOTO: ROSS MACKAY/SNOW SPORT NZ

Twizel’s Willis Feasey, 30, claimed the men’s national slalom title, reconfirming his status as one of New Zealand’s strongest male skiers of the last decade.

“I just tried to hit the top of the turn as hard as possible and generate as much speed as I could,’’ Feasey said.

‘‘It’s cool to come up and ski with the younger generation of Kiwi ski racers. Hopefully I can share a thing or two with them because we have some great younger skiers coming up the ranks.”

Alec Jackson, 18, of Whangarei, won silver and Calder Bain, 20, of Wanaka, secured bronze.

The championships continue tomorrow with the giant slalom race set to be held at Coronet Peak.

