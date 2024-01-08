Solid start to season for Robinson

Alice Robinson in action at the Kranjska Gora Giant Slalom World Cup in Slovenia. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Alice Robinson has made a solid start to her FIS Giant Slalom World Cup season, finishing eighth at the Kranjska Gora Giant Slalom World Cup in Slovenia.

The Queenstown alpine skier took the Podkoren slope — one of the most revered slopes on the circuit due to its exceptional steepness, which touches 30 degrees for most of the last 100 vertical metres — in her stride.

Robinson attacked the course and had the green light for the first couple of splits of run one.

Small errors cost her time towards the bottom of the course and on the steep final pitch, but she held on and finished run one in 13th position, +1.34 seconds behind run one leader Petra Vlhova, of Slovakia.

In round two, Robinson flew out the start gate, attacking the middle part of the course and showing even more commitment than on her first run.

She skied incredibly well, collecting green light after green light as she made her way down the challenging course.

"My second run was pretty solid. There were some conditions that I’m not the best at, so I just tried to be clean, and I had a pretty solid run and a solid result," Robinson said.

"I am hoping to build on that as we continue into the new year."

She did enough to claim the leader's seat with her second run and was sitting -0.29 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor, but there were 12 of the best racers in the world still to come.

Robinson finished in a very respectable eighth place, +1.77 seconds behind eventual winner Valerie Grenier of Canada. Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami finished in second place and Italy’s Federica Brignone rounded out the podium in third.

— Staff reporter