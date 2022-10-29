Southern looking to retain title

Dunedin City Petanque is hosting the annual Tri Star Championship this weekend.

The tournament is contested by Wellington, Canterbury and Otago-Southland.

The competition involves teams of six players representing their province.

The host region is entitled to a second team to make even numbers, so 24 players take part.

The opening day is all about triples while the doubles will be held on day two.

The games are fiercely contested and all teams boast players who have represented New Zealand.

Southern won the event last year in Wellington and is hoping to retain the trophy.

However, the Canterbury team is particularly strong with three New Zealand representatives.

The most exciting development from the southern region's perspective is the selection of five youth members, aged 15-18.

All of the young players have earned their places over more experienced players.

Tri Star Championship

Southern teams

Southern Blue: Erik Ross (c), Nick Jegousse, Neville Frost, Jackson Gallagher, Matt Scott, Mark Richardson.

Southern Gold: Karen Stephen (c), Roger Hamilton, Robbie Sihamau, Ben Devereux, Becca Scott, Jenn Sutherland.