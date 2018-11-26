Southern Utd fourth after demanding weekend

It was not a great trip to Auckland for the Southern United futsal side, although it is still in charge of its own destiny.

The side was always going to do it tough, having been handed a schedule which would have tested any team.

Southern United had to play a game which started at 9pm on Saturday night, and then take the court at 8am yesterday.

The weekend did not get off to a great start as the table-topping Northern Comets racked up a 6-1 victory over Southern United.

Southern United then took on Auckland and, in a tight tussle, was on the wrong end of a 1-0 scoreline.

The early match yesterday though was one in which the Southerners came racing out of the blocks to beat Bay of Plenty 6-1. They then finished off the weekend with a 4-4 draw against Waikato yesterday afternoon.

With the results, Southern United now sits fourth, two points clear of Waikato, with the top three teams well clear.

The side just needs to finish in the top four to qualify for the finals. A final round of games in two weeks is followed by the finals on December 9.

Meanwhile in the national youth football league, Southern United came from 2-0 down to beat Tasman United 3-2 at Tahuna Park on Saturday.

It had conceded in the ninth and 15th minutes before an impressive second half.

Adam Hewson scored its first goal in the 54th minute, then Liam MacDevitt equalised in the 68th.

Three minutes later debutant Johnny Woodall slotted the winner.

The result leaves Southern in fifth place on nine points, just three back from the league-leading Auckland City.