'Stoked' Sadowski-Synnott claims another X Games gold

Jamie Anderson (USA) silver, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (NZL) gold and Miyabi Onitsuka (JPN) bronze. Photo: Joshua R. Gateley / ESPN Images

Wanaka snowboarding sensation Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has continued her golden run in Aspen after claiming her second X Games gold medal this time in the big air discipline.

It came off the back of her gold medal performance in the slopestyle competition yesterday.

After her first gold, the 20-year-old said she came into today wanting to land a backside 1260 which she had "never actually done" before she landed one during a practice.

She landed a frontside double 1080 with a melon grab in her first run, scoring a 40 and a backside 1080 in her second run scoring 36. She swiftly replaced the 36 with a 45, stomping a huge backside 1260 in run three. This is the first time Zoi has landed this trick in competition and her first X Games Big Air gold medal.

X Games Big Air is a jam format with each run scored out of 50 points. The top two scores (must be from two different tricks) are combined to give a total score out of 100. The athlete with the highest combined score is crowned the winner.

“I am just stoked to be out here snowboarding and competing with all the girls, everyone is pushing everyone, it’s really sick,” Sadowski-Synnott said.

Jamie Anderson (USA) secured her 21st X Games medal, claiming the silver medal and Miyabi Onitsuka (JPN) claimed her 4th X Games medal after claiming the bronze.

This is her final competition before she heads to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games where she will compete in both Slopestyle and Big Air.