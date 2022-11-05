Strong performance from Otago

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Otago dominated the 67th annual New Zealand indoor blind bowls tournament in Christchurch recently.
It was named champion province after a series of fine individual performances at the tournament, which was the first to be held in three years due to Covid, and attracted 65 players — representing clubs from nine different districts — and 30 guides.
It was a particularly good event for Otago bowler Tony Kane, who claimed his first titles.
Kane, with Alanna Moffitt as his guide, won the partially sighted men’s singles, beating the self-guided Ken Fredericksen (Whanganui) in the final.
Kane then won the grand champion of champions title with victory over Sarah Fallen, also of Whanganui, and capped a dominant performance by teaming with Lance Patterson and guide Kevin Keogh to win the pairs.
Otago bowler Maria Low was runner-up in the partially sighted women’s singles, Aerenga Rouvi (with guide Marilyn Holmes) was runner-up in the totally blind men’s singles, and Kane, Patterson, Noapii Rouvi and Michael Bardrick claimed silver in the fours.