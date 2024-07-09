Successful Otago contingent in record-breaking form

Otago's rising swimmers have shown again they have a big future, bringing home 43 medals and breaking three Otago records at the South Island short course championships.

Neo Salomonsson, Hana Carnie and Lily McGrath broke three Otago records at the championships in Rolleston at the weekend.

Salomonsson (Kiwi) won the men’s 15-years 200m butterfly in 2min 08.79sec and set an Otago short course record in the process.

He demolished Han Zhang’s (Neptune) time of 2min 10.42sec set in 2013 by nearly 2sec.

It was a big weekend for Salomonsson, who picked up up five gold medals in the butterfly, and individual medley, and three silvers in the freestyle and backstroke.

McGrath won the female 14-years 50m breaststroke in 34.25sec to set an Otago record.

She broke the previous mark set by Jemma Wilson (Taieri), of 34.46sec in 2018, twice throughout the first day of racing.

McGrath (Neptune) also won three golds in the breaststroke and individual medley throughout the weekend.

Wanaka swimmer Hana Carnie continued her form from the Otago short course championships, where she won six medals.

Carnie set an Otago record in the female 12-years 100m backstroke with her time of 1min 06.47sec.

She broke the record twice on the opening day, shaving more than 2sec off Alice Petrie’s (Oamaru) record of 1min 08.87sec set in 2016.

Carnie returned home with a silver in backstroke and three bronze medals in the individual medley and backstroke.

Other highlights included Luisa Palmer (Wanaka), who picked up four golds and three silvers, Charlotte Aburn (Neptune), who won two golds and a bronze, and Owen Jack, who also won two golds and a bronze.