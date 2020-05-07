Support package of $25m to aid clubs, organisations

Peter Miskimmin

Sport New Zealand has announced a further $25million short-term relief package for sport clubs and organisations.

The funding follows an initial package released early last month for Sport NZ and High Performance Sport partners.

The $25million package provides further short-term relief for organisations at all levels of sport and active recreation.

The second tranche of support has a focus on providing relief for struggling local and regional sport and recreation organisations. This relief will be provided via a $15million community resilience fund.

Sport NZ chief executive Peter Miskimmin said it was vital organisations at all levels remained viable and were there when sport and recreation resumed.

Support was needed more than ever, particularly to help counter the loss of gaming revenue and membership fees, he said.

The Sport NZ community resilience fund opens on Monday and will be administered by regional sports trust such as Sport Otago and Sport Southland.

Eligible organisations can apply for a maximum of $1000 for clubs and $40,000 for regional bodies.

Other programmes set up were a $6million fund to help Sport NZ and High Performance Sport New Zealand investment partners maintain critical roles and business functions, and a support fund of $1 million to protect national organisations which do not normally receive Sport NZ funding.

A physical activity fund of $3million will also be set up.