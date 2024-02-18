Skip to main content
Dunedin
18
|
13
Tuesday,
Tue,
27
February
Feb
2024
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Other Sport
Four from Dunstan named in NZ squads
The accolades keep coming for Dunstan Arm this season.
NZ record in shot put for Robinson
NZ record in shot put for Robinson
Paralympian Holly Robinson is making a name for herself in a new discipline.
Kiwi pair aiming for summit
Kiwi pair aiming for summit
Julian David and Sarah Tetzlaff have become the first New Zealand climbers to be selected for an Olympic Games.
Lakes team keeps hold of trophy
Lakes team keeps hold of trophy
Southern Lakes proved too strong as they retained the Margaret Rennie Trophy over the weekend.
Surf’s up
Surf’s up
The Oceans ’23 festival of junior surf lifesaving at Mount Maunganui Beach in Tauranga over the weekend is the biggest junior carnival of the season.
Ninth title for Cooper emphatic
Ninth title for Cooper emphatic
Canterbury star Anton Cooper bagged his ninth elite cross-country title with an emphatic performance at the national championships in Queenstown on Saturday.
Hawkins holds lead
Hawkins holds lead
Richard Hawkins, of the Port Chalmers Yacht Club, led the Finn national championships at Naval Point in Lyttelton after the first day of competition.
Wilde set to soar at season opener
Wilde set to soar at season opener
New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde is ready to soar in the World Triathlon Cup season opener in Napier.
Obituary: Cale Yarborough, racing driver
Obituary: Cale Yarborough, racing driver
One of Nascar’s greatest drivers, Cale Yarborough was the first man to win three consecutive titles in the fiercely competitive sport.
Van Leuven anticipates tough battle at champs
Van Leuven anticipates tough battle at champs
Teenage mountainbike world champion Erice van Leuven is expecting a testing time when she sports her rainbow jersey at the National Championships in Queenstown this weekend.
SUBSCRIBER
Three more medals for back of closet
SUBSCRIBER
Three more medals for back of closet
Erika Fairweather has had the past week to get used to the idea of being a world champion.
Century of bowling club ‘pretty cool’
Century of bowling club ‘pretty cool’
One hundred years of the existence of a bowling club is a "pretty cool achievement".
Title confidence boost for Paris
Title confidence boost for Paris
Maybe a little bit of panic is all it takes to make Lewis Clareburt a world champion.
Show-jumper stood down for wearing mankini
Show-jumper stood down for wearing mankini
Australian three-time Olympic equestrian medallist Shane Rose has been stood down from competition for wearing a mankini at a closed event near Sydney.
Last year’s runner-up goes one better
Last year’s runner-up goes one better
Dutch triathlete Els Visser shook off the disappointment of last year’s second placing to win Challenge Wanaka on Saturday.
Fairweather collects the world champs set
Fairweather collects the world champs set
Erika Fairweather has rounded out her world championships with the complete package.
NZ riders impress at Oceania track championships
NZ riders impress at Oceania track championships
New Zealand track cyclists can turn their attentions to the all-important UCI Nations Cup in Hong Kong fresh from some impressive performances at the UCI Oceania Track Cycling Championships in...
Squad’s podium presence ‘amazing’ — coach
Squad’s podium presence ‘amazing’ — coach
Simon Smith is still waiting for the enormity of what his squad has achieved to sink in.
Athletes put to the test
Athletes put to the test
Athletes hopped, skipped and jumped their way through the New Zealand combined events championships at the Caledonian Ground, in Dunedin, at the weekend.
Dunedin duo part of record-breaking team
Dunedin duo part of record-breaking team
Dunedin's dynamite duo have broken yet another New Zealand record on the world stage.
