Other Sport

    Surf’s up

    Peta Richardson, of the St Clair Surf Life Saving Club, paddles out into the water in front of...

    Surf’s up

    The Oceans ’23 festival of junior surf lifesaving at  Mount Maunganui Beach in Tauranga over the weekend is the biggest junior carnival of the  season.

    Hawkins holds lead

    Hawkins holds lead

    Richard Hawkins, of the Port Chalmers Yacht Club, led the Finn national championships at Naval Point in Lyttelton after the first day of competition.
    Read more