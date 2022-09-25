Taieri recognised as best club in NZ

Taieri Bowling Club manager Rob Gibson is all smiles after the club won the club of the year award at the Bowls New Zealand awards recently. Photo: Linda Robertson

The Taieri Bowling Club is the best in the land.

It won the club of the year award in the Bowls New Zealand awards handed out this month.

It backs up its top club victory in the Bowls Dunedin awards earlier this year and is reward for a club which has been on a continual growth path. It has enjoyed success both on and off the green.

Club manager Rob Gibson said the success of the club could be put down to the fact the club wanted to be part of the Mosgiel-Taieri community.

"We are a big club but we are a very big club in terms of the community," he said.

"There would not be a day goes by that there is not some group in here using the clubrooms for their meeting, or playing cards, or a business having a seminar."

Mr Gibson said the large clubrooms helped as they could be split into three different areas which could cater to groups of various sizes.

The groups using the clubrooms came from all parts of society, including card players, bowlers and table tennis groups. Mr Gibson said the club was welcoming to the groups and could see the value both the club and the organisations using the premises got out of the hiring.

It was active in trying to attract new members and came up with twilight bowls which was now known as Twilight Bowls3Five. It was intended to attract new members to try out the club and the sport. It had an active group of volunteers, which worked hard each Friday, and the club had a strong coach and umpire network.

The club was formed in 1886 and, by 1947, had reached a record for the time of 47 members. It had grown from strength to strength and this year had reached a total of 279 members, retaining its position as the largest club in the Dunedin area.

As well as the three-level clubrooms, the club possessed two greens, Wilkins and McDonald, which were named after members who had contributed significantly.

In 2011, the women’s and men’s clubs were amalgamated.

The club was also the home base for when the national championships came to Dunedin.

On the green, the club had tasted plenty of success lately.

The Taieri men’s team won the Dunedin seven series while the Taieri women’s team won the open fours and the champion of champions singles and triples. It was also runner-up for the champion of champion fours.

The Taieri juniors won the Saturday morning interclub competition while four men and four women were picked for Dunedin centre senior and development teams.