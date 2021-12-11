Taieri storms to victory in open women's fours

Taieri lead Jenny Dyhrberg delivers her bowl in the midst of a downpour during the Bowls Dunedin Open Women's Fours final played at the Taieri Bowling Club on Thursday evening. Pictured behind Dyhrberg, from left, are: Judy Robertson (Taieri), Shona Mann (North East Valley), Karen Gordon (Taieri), Brooke Craik (obscured; North East Valley), and Ange Francis (North East Valley). Taieri won 14-12. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

It was a champion performance from a champion team when the Jean Young-skipped Taieri four won the Dunedin Centre Open Fours title at the Taieri Bowling Club on Thursday evening.

Neither failing light, rain or the reputations of its North East Valley opponent could shut the Taieri four of Young, Judy Robertson, Karen Gordon and Jenny Dyhrberg out of the match, which evolved into a come-from-behind, final three-end thriller which ended when Taieri defeated the Bronwyn Steven-skipped North East Valley four 14-12.

After Taieri drew first blood by taking a two-shot lead on the first end, the North East Valley four of Stevens, Ange Francis, Brooke Craik and Shona Mann fought back to score a three on each of the fourth and eighth ends to hold an 8-6 advantage at the midway stage.

Try as Taieri might, the skill set from the North East Valley four helped it take control as it took a five-shot 12-7 advantage into the final three ends. The skill and experience of Stevens was appearing to dominate the exchanges between the two skips, as evidenced on the 12th end when Taieri were holding two shots, only for Stevens to step up to the mat with the final bowl and deliver heartbreak for the Taieri four, resting her bowl under the jack to steal the shot and take a five-shot advantage with three ends of the 15-end decider to play.

As the heavens opened up on the 13th end, North East Valley second Brooke Craik appeared to have secured the head for her team, but Young's second shot played through the traffic to draw three shots an bring the home team within two shots.

Again on the penultimate 14th end Young had the measure of her opponent, sending down a brilliant first bowl to take her team from two down to two up. She followed that line with her second bowl to draw three, forcing Stevens on to the drive. But Stevens was only able to chop one shot bowl away.

With both teams heading into the final end with the score locked up at 12-12, it was game on as the rain continued to pour down. But it was a confident-looking Young who stepped up to the mat, after her team mates put weight on the head, forcing North East Valley into error and limiting its options. The scene was set for what two ends earlier looked an improbable victory, as Young closed the game out. Both her shots had the touch of authority stamped all over them, but it was the second that was a real gem to secure a second shot and the open women's title.

The road to the title for the Taieri four was paved with good wins, culminating in the scalps of two very strong teams from Green Island that included a 20-12 victory over the Shannon McEwen-skipped four in the quarterfinal and a 17-8 victory in the semifinal over the Lyn Rance-skipped four. But the rain and failing light that plagued play on the first two days of competition last weekend returned again for Thursday evening’s final.

"It is what it is. That's bowls," a jubilant Young said after her teams victory on Thursday.

"It was not an easy ride but we did it."

Stevens was full of praise for the manner in which Taieri fought their way back into the match to come away with the victory.

"Jean played a bomb on the 13th end and that was the turning point as it put them back in the match," Stevens said.

The victory secured Young's 9th centre title, Robertson's 12th, Gordon's 2nd and Dyhrberg's 6th.

There was consolation of sorts for Stevens when she qualified for the final of the open women's pairs final, along with North East Valley club mate Sarah Scott, when they defeated the Outram pairing of Janet Swallow and Christine Boorer 18-17 in the second semifinal played at the Brighton Bowling Club yesterday afternoon.

Stevens and Scott will now play the Andersons Bay pair of Shannon Eathorne and Cathy King for the title at a date and time to be confirmed.