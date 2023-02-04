Taieri team secures triples crown

Securing six shots on the four of the final five ends secured the Andy McLean-skipped Taieri triple team a 16-11 victory over Forbury Park in the final of the Bowls Dunedin open men’s triples on Tuesday evening.

Heading into the 14th end, nothing could separate the two combination in a tit-for tat, shot-for shot encounter at the Wakari Bowling Club.

With the scores locked up at 10-10, McLean turned the game on its head with what was to prove some match-defining draw play.

With strong draw play up front from Finnerty and Archer, McLean played a major role in his team securing one shot on the 14th end, followed by two shots each on the 15th and 16th backed up by another one shot on the penultimate 17th end for a 16-10 lead heading into the final end.

The telling point came in the 16th end when Forbury Park skip Andy Callender played into the head with the jack, then rebounded off a back bowl returning it back up the rink to settle just 20.1m away from the delivery mat, the 10cm still keeping it alive and forcing a really short end. Had the jack settled less that 20m away from the delivery mat the end would have had to be replayed.

With both skips forced then to draws to an extremely short end, it was McLean who mastered the feat drawing close to lock away two shots for a 15-10 lead with two ends to play.

But rather than concede at 10-16 down heading into the 18th and final end, Forbury Park stayed in the game, hopeful of bagging maximum points on the final end to draw the match and force a deciding extra end.

Unfortunately for Forbury Park, its slim glimmer of hope was extinguished as Taieri expertly closed down its scoring opportunities and limited it to just the single shot, to close the games down at 16-11.

The Taieri trio proved the equal to every bowl the favoured Forbury Park team delivered. Both teams played with intensity throughout and it was to Taieri’s credit it stood up the pressure put on it in the final stages to come away with the silverware.

For Finnerty it was his first centre title while for Archer it was his eighth and McLean his seventh.

Sarah Scott (North East Valley) won the recently completed Bowls Dunedin open women’s singles held at the Balmacewen Bowling Club, defeating Beth Brown (Taieri) 21-15 in the final.

The Ballard Brooch was completed yesterday with the Green Island team of Faye Cosgrove, Lyn Rance, Shirley Mercer and Lynn Baird defeating tournament favourite and defending champion Taieri (Barbara Archer, Jean Young, Helen Carman and Jenny Dyhberg) 16-11 at the Green Island Bowling Club.

