Team Smoothy still on top after park jam at Obsidian Games

    Team Smoothy is still on top after the park jam event at the Obsidian Games at Cardrona yesterday.

    The event was won by Team Kuzma on 100 points while Team Smoothy was second on 80 points and Team Wells third on 60 points. Each team has seven members and yesterday they had to do tricks at the ski park at Cardrona.

    In the men's freeski, Finn Bilous came out on top, ahead of Jackson Wells and Beau-James Wells.

    In the women's freeski and snowboard event, Olympic medalist Zoi Sadowski-Synott won ahead of Christy Prior and youngster Ruby Andrews. Sadowski-Synott was a standout with her technical prowess on the rails and was well ahead.

    The snowboard was won by Tiarn Collins with JJ Rayward in second and Ronan Thompson in third.

    Overall Team Smoothy has 360 points. Team Kuzma is on 340 points and Team Wells on 240 points. There is the mountain shred and the videography competition left.

     

