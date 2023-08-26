Threats to Swiatek in New York

Iga Swiatek. Photo: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Iga Swiatek has carried the torch as world No 1 with unmatched consistency on the women’s tour for more than a year but the drained defending United States Open champion faces a major threat to her position, as Aryna Sabalenka is poised to pounce.

Swiatek has had a vice-like grip on top spot since inheriting it after Ash Barty’s retirement in April 2022, but Australian Open champion Sabalenka has steadily chipped away at the deficit and can leapfrog her rival by winning in New York.

Swiatek has not been beaten before the quarterfinals of a tournament since January but the 22-year-old Pole appeared to be running out of steam before the year’s final Grand Slam.

"From my perspective, I would say my tank of fuel is pretty empty," she said after going out in the semifinals at Montreal and Cincinnati.

"I’m not even going to regret a lot because I’m happy I’m going to have days off."

The French Open champion said she would try not to be hard on herself before her US Open title defence.

"I know from my experience that being a defending champion isn’t easy," Swiatek said. "I’m going to take it easy on myself and just try to do everything step by step."

Despite needing to recharge and refocus, Swiatek will still be heavily backed to retain her crown and secure a fifth grand slam title overall but Belarusian Sabalenka underlined her own hardcourt credentials with her breakthrough win in Melbourne.

She followed that up by making the semifinals at the French Open and Wimbledon, where she could have taken the No1 ranking for the first time.

Sabalenka also enjoyed success in the US earlier in the year with a run to the Indian Wells final, where she crashed to fellow big-hitter Elena Rybakina, another top Flushing Meadows contender despite recent health and fitness worries.

The trio have won five of the past six grand slams, sparking talk of a "Big Three" era in women’s tennis, but the game has churned out several other threats for the US Open crown in the last few weeks.