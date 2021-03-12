Friday, 12 March 2021

Three Peaks Enduro event makes shift to autumn date with strong NZ field

    By Jeff Cheshire
    1. Sport
    2. Other Sport

    Dunedin's top mountain bike enduro event has moved to an early-autumn date.

    The Three Peaks Enduro will be held this weekend, moving to March from its traditional December dates.

    One of three world championship qualifier events in New Zealand, the Three Peaks is among the country’s top enduro races.

    Enduro racing consists of both up and down hill riding, but only the downhill sections are timed.

    Race organiser Kashi Leuchs said personal reasons had been the main reason behind the change in dates.

    However, he said it also coincided with peak season for the sport, and when borders reopen there should be more international competitors.

    While numbers were down from last year, Leuchs was thrilled with the quality of the field.

    "We’ve got a really good stack of elite riders," he said.

    "Pretty much the who’s who of enduro in New Zealand will be here."

    Among the men’s field are Charlie Murray, Matt Walker, Kyle Lucas, Sam Shaw and Bradley Harris.

    Rae Morrison, Louise Kelly and Melissa Newell will all compete in the women’s race.

    Racing will be held around Whare Flat, over Swampy Summit and the Nicholls Falls track tomorrow, before heading to Signal Hill on Sunday.

    The tracks change every year to keep things interesting, and Leuchs was excited by this year’s trails.

    "The tracks are going to be fantastic this year. We’re really excited.

    "There’s been quite a lot of track building happening, we’ve got a really dedicated crew of people that build these trails.

    "So we’re quite fortunate to have a fresh track this year. There’s some classic oldies in there, but a lot of new trails."

    The event would still go ahead if there was a late switch of Covid-19 alert levels.

    However, that would require shorter races and two groups of riders.

    Racing begins at 9am on both days and would go until about 2pm.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter