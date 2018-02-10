Three-peat for Clarke in Coast to Coast

Coast to Coast winner Sam Clark (Whakatane) negotiates his way through Doreen Creek at last years event. Photo by Wayne Parsons.

Whakatane's Sam Clark demolished the open men's field to record a three-peat on the world championship multisport Longest Day course at the Kathmandu Coast to Coast.

Getting involved with a leading bunch of 12 on the 55km cycle stage between Kumara and Aitken's Corner, Clark then put in a monster of an alpine run to complete the 33km course, holding a 3min lead over Hamish Elliott (Gore), with Australian champion Alex Hunt a further 4min back.

When Elliott began to falter, Clark put the hammer down, beaching his kayak after the 67km stage down the Waimakariri River 18min ahead of Hunt. Then pushing a really big gear on the 70km cycle to the finish, breasting the tape in 11hr 14min 33sec, 20min clear of second placed Hunt.

South African endurance champion Robyn Owen stormed away on the alpine run stage to hold a 20min lead by the end of the kayak stage, and survived a nervous 70km bike ride to the finish to win the world championship women's crown in 12hr 44min, finishing 4min clear of two-time champion Sophie Hart, with Simone Maier crossing soon afterwards to claim third ahead of defending champion Elina Ussher.