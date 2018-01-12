Three Wells brothers heading to Winter Olympics

Wanaka’s Wells brothers (from left) Beau-James, Jackson, Byron, Jossi and father coach (centre) Bruce Wells. Jossi has pulled out of the Winter Olympics due to injury. Photo: Getty Images

Wanaka brothers Jackson and Beau-James Wells have been selected to represent New Zealand at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

The pair join older brother Byron, who was named to the team last year. Their oldest brother, Jossi, this week withdrew himself from the team due to injury.

19-year-old Jackson will compete in freeski slopestyle and 22-year-old Beau-James will compete in freeski halfpipe.

For Beau-James, PyeongChang will be his second Olympic Winter Games following his sixth placing in halfpipe at Sochi 2014.

"I feel very blessed to be selected to go to the Olympic Winter Games for the second time and to get to represent our nation on the world stage," he said.

"It's sad that Jossi will not be coming with us, but I'm really excited that two of my brothers will be there with me."

Jackson is looking forward to following in his brothers' footsteps at his first Olympic Winter Games.

"It's such an honour to be selected to the NZ team alongside a lot of great athletes and friends. To be selected means so much to me, to be a part of this team representing New Zealand is a fantastic feeling," he said.

"I couldn't be happier to follow my older brothers in becoming an Olympic athlete. It's a huge shame Jossi won't be there to compete with us because he's the one who first gave a profile to New Zealand freeskiing."

Jackson had a minor operation last week to get a piece of meniscus taken out of his right knee.

"My recovery is going really well, I can already walk around and do balance work which is a great sign. From here I'll be working to get my knee ready to compete at the X Games in Aspen, Colorado (January 25th) then I will be training hard to prepare for the Olympic Winter Games."