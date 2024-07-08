Thunder still winless

The Dunedin Thunder’s winless season continued with 4-1 and 6-5 losses to the Admirals in Auckland at the weekend.

On Saturday, Ryan Wonfor scored the only goal for the Thunder in the third period, assisted by Cole Beckstead and Ian Audas.

The Thunder put up more of a fight last night and were level with the Admirals 5-5 after normal time. However, a goal from Guy Kunst in overtime settled the encounter.